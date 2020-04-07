{ "data": { "allSanityArticle": { "edges": [ { "node": { "id": "f8c948dd-5749-57ab-90a6-3e27419ed19e", "_rawContent": [ { "_key": "dff03124000f", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "dff03124000f0", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "When booking this part of the trip, we didn't really know what to expect as far as what things were like down in the extreme south of Thailand. But after three hectic days in Bangkok, anything seemed like it would be a relief." } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "63b8ee0e6c68", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "63b8ee0e6c680", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "We had gone back and forth on when to position the beach and ocean part of our trip, finally deciding on placing it at the end of the trip. Thank goodness for that decision." } ], ...