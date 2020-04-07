Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using Portable Text with Gatsby and React, encountering issues with data not showing up on frontend

34 replies
Last updated: Apr 7, 2020
Has anyone used Block Content — Portable Text with their React or Gatsbyjs apps?
Apr 7, 2020, 9:33 PM
haven't deployed yet, but working with Gatsby and Portable Text as we speak
Apr 7, 2020, 9:37 PM
user N
I’d like to generate my content inside paragraph tags so I’m using this schema:
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'block'
        }
      ]
    },
Apr 7, 2020, 9:38 PM
yep, that looks right
Apr 7, 2020, 9:39 PM
except, after publishing some content, I don’t get any data on the Frontend. hmmm. If you’re doing anything similiar, I’m curious how you’re doing it. I got content:
Apr 7, 2020, 9:40 PM
yeah, let me drop some Gatsby code in here
Apr 7, 2020, 9:41 PM
are you using the 
@sanity/block-content-to-react
plugin in your React/Gatsby project?
Apr 7, 2020, 9:42 PM
you'll need that
Apr 7, 2020, 9:42 PM
Oh dang, I need that? I was hoping to get that data through the gatsby graphql layer. ..
Apr 7, 2020, 9:43 PM
well, you probably don't NEED it, but it will help
Apr 7, 2020, 9:43 PM
in your graphql query, you'll probably be best served by querying for 
_rawDescription
Apr 7, 2020, 9:43 PM
ah, thank you
Apr 7, 2020, 9:44 PM
i have a Portable Text area called "Body Copy"
Apr 7, 2020, 9:44 PM
which i query with

_rawBodyCopy(resolveReferences: {maxDepth: 10})
Apr 7, 2020, 9:44 PM
you planning on pushing you code to github?
Apr 7, 2020, 10:01 PM
user U
I'm not sure, but you might have hit this bug from the gatsby-source-sanity: https://github.com/sanity-io/gatsby-source-sanity/issues/37
Apr 7, 2020, 10:09 PM
so I changed it to block right? But My gatsby project seems to still be reading it as a string…
Apr 7, 2020, 10:30 PM
String cannot represent value: [{ _key: “cd5ea5ea997c”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “h1” }, { _key: “185b7c5c4e2f”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “h1" }, { _key: “7857cb29fcfb”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “c1212e400ac9", _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “ebd6d9ccdb93”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “c4366c0b5f63", _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “3e7ba4f013ce”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “06ac5b869043", _type: “block”, children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: “bullet”, markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “77a73e777d31", _type: “block”, children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: “bullet”, markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, { _key: “3172d75cdffc”, _type: “block”, children: [Array], level: 1, listItem: “bullet”, markDefs: [], style: “normal” }, ... 1 more item]
Apr 7, 2020, 10:30 PM
user N
I’m not see _rawDescription
Apr 7, 2020, 10:32 PM
in my graphql query
Apr 7, 2020, 10:32 PM
I think we could help you better if you provided some code, both from the schema (where you are defining your block), and from Gatsby (where you are fetching and trying to render it).
Apr 7, 2020, 10:34 PM
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'block'
        }
      ]
    },
Apr 7, 2020, 10:34 PM
in localhost:8000/__graphql, i can’t seem to find _rawDescription in the data fields to query, after rebooting the servers
Apr 7, 2020, 10:36 PM
Do you know how the Portable Text works with Gatsby/Graphql?
Apr 7, 2020, 10:37 PM
yes... i will eventually be putting this up on Github, just being lazy really
Apr 7, 2020, 10:39 PM
let me grab some more code for you on how both sides work.
Apr 7, 2020, 10:39 PM
ok, this is a snippet from inside a document 
Article


{
      title: "Content",
      name: "content",
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {type: "block"},
        {type: "imageFull"},
        {type: "gallery"},
        {type: "video"},
        {type: "googleMyMap"}
      ]
    }
as you can see its called 
content
Apr 7, 2020, 10:41 PM
here's my __graphql

query MyQuery {
  allSanityArticle {
    edges {
      node {
        id
        _rawContent
      }
    }
  }
}
as you can see here, inside my 
allSanityArticle
(which matches my document name of 
Article
) under 
edges.node
you'll find my 
_rawContent
which matches my Portable Text array of 
Content
Apr 7, 2020, 10:43 PM
here's the output of that query

{
  "data": {
    "allSanityArticle": {
      "edges": [
        {
          "node": {
            "id": "f8c948dd-5749-57ab-90a6-3e27419ed19e",
            "_rawContent": [
              {
                "_key": "dff03124000f",
                "_type": "block",
                "children": [
                  {
                    "_key": "dff03124000f0",
                    "_type": "span",
                    "marks": [],
                    "text": "When booking this part of the trip, we didn't really know what to expect as far as what things were like down in the extreme south of Thailand. But after three hectic days in Bangkok, anything seemed like it would be a relief."
                  }
                ],
                "markDefs": [],
                "style": "normal"
              },
              {
                "_key": "63b8ee0e6c68",
                "_type": "block",
                "children": [
                  {
                    "_key": "63b8ee0e6c680",
                    "_type": "span",
                    "marks": [],
                    "text": "We had gone back and forth on when to position the beach and ocean part of our trip, finally deciding on placing it at the end of the trip. Thank goodness for that decision."
                  }
                ],
...

Apr 7, 2020, 10:45 PM
I see it now, it takes awhile before it shows up on the gatsby-graphql side. My bad
Apr 7, 2020, 10:45 PM
oh good!
Apr 7, 2020, 10:46 PM
so, not the ideal block of data to work with, but I can work with it
Apr 7, 2020, 10:47 PM
i've also created a 
PortableText
component that then serializes all my different types within the Portable Text ... in my example above that includes 
block
, 
imageFull
, 
gallery
, 
video
and 
googleMyMaps
Apr 7, 2020, 10:47 PM
its actually pretty great to work with because you can get exactly what you want ... its probably a bit more work to set up, but super worth it
Apr 7, 2020, 10:48 PM
k, will look into it. Thanks for reaching out you two!
user N
user L
Apr 7, 2020, 10:49 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.