Using Two Frontends with a Headless CMS

Last updated: Jul 10, 2020

user R
Yes, you are right as far as 2 frontends. I see now that a great way to set it up is keep the studio at top level, then mix in the 
api
directory for vercel serverless functions, and use the 
vercel dev
command which lets you dev both at once. 👍

Jul 9, 2020, 8:09 PM

In case this helps anyone else: I found a great way to do this is that the Next and Sanity projects both contain the required 

dev
script that passes $PORT for vercel, then each has a yarn start command for local dev that runs 
vercel dev —port [x]
where x is a different port for each project.
This allows full development of Next and Sanity with serverless at the same time.
💥

Jul 10, 2020, 1:46 PM

