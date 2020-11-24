Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Nov 24, 2020

Hallo! A quick question - what are the ramifications of the Sanity 'block-content' on SEO? I know that Google will often show a 'preview' on it's search results, based on the keywords in the question you asked. Are there any SEO quirks I should expect? Is Google smart enough to parse the (pretty complex and nested) objects generated through Block content?

Nov 21, 2020, 2:31 AM

Almost certainly you will serialize this into components in your frontend framework so Google will never have to parse your block content.

Nov 21, 2020, 5:13 PM

Aha thank you - this is a good nudge for me to learn a little bit more about how Google's crawlers work.

Nov 24, 2020, 1:21 AM

