what is the difference between objects and plugs?

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 17, 2020

Hey all, I am not sure if any one know the answer to this but In kitchen sink starter template studio schema folders, what is the difference between 

objects
 and 
plugs
?

Sep 17, 2020, 12:13 PM

No real difference, plugs are just objects a Page document can be “constructed” from 🙂. You can organise the objects just as you like

Sep 17, 2020, 12:23 PM

🙂

Sep 17, 2020, 12:23 PM

thank you

Sep 17, 2020, 12:23 PM

Another term you can use for plugs that might be more compelling is LEGOs, as in a page can be built out of LEGO bricks/blocks.

Sep 17, 2020, 3:40 PM

Thanks Corey

Sep 17, 2020, 4:29 PM

