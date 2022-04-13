When Should the `.documentId` Parameter be Added to the Desk Structure Schema?
Hey everyone! I have a question about how to properly build my
desk-structureschema.. I am in the process of updating my Sanity Studio for an open-source project to make it more organized and and I have somewhat referencing the https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-shopify-studio
deskstructure..
Anyway, my question is when should I add in the
.documentIdparameter? So far my desk structure schema works, but I have actually always been confused about when to actually use this (even though I've been using Sanity for a couple years now lol). For instance I have a
home.jsfile that is fed into my
desk-structure.jsfile:
home.js
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' // Icons import { House, } from 'phosphor-react' export const home = S.listItem() .title('Home') .icon(House) .child( S.document() .title('Home Page') .schemaType('landingPage') )
desk-structure.js
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import { home } from './desk/home' import { pages } from './desk/pages' import { articles } from './desk/articles' import { authors } from './desk/authors' import { settings } from './desk/settings' // Doc types const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) => ![ 'landingPage', 'page', 'article', 'author', 'headerSettings', 'footerSettings', 'seoSettings', 'promoSettings', 'cookieSettings' ].includes(listItem.getId()) export default () => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ home, pages, articles, S.divider(), authors, S.divider(), settings, // Filter out docs already defined above ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes) ])
settings.jscontains the
.documentIdparameter (and I dont really know why I should have it in here and not in my
home.jsas well?):
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' // Icons import { Sliders, NavigationArrow, List, Globe, FlagBanner, Cookie } from 'phosphor-react' export const settings = S.listItem() .title('Settings') .icon(Sliders) .child( S.list() .title('Settings') .items([ S.listItem() .title('Header') .icon(NavigationArrow) .child( S.editor() .schemaType('headerSettings') .documentId('headerSettings') ), ...etc.
Hey
settings.jsis made up of many document items.. (I added in the ...etc. to indicate this, but I just didn't want to post a long code bracket lol).
Yes the only single document I have is my
landingPagewhich does not have a
.documentId. Here is the weird thing though.. When I add in a
.documentIdto my
home.jsmy page builder seems to break.. I attached a short screen grab of this.
Here is my schema now: (which breaks my page-builder)
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' // Icons import { House, } from 'phosphor-react' export const home = S.listItem() .title('Home') .icon(House) .child( S.document() .title('Home Page') .schemaType('landingPage') .documentId('landingPage') )
.documentId
yeah idk what is going on lol.. After an hour messing around with it adding in
.documentIdbreaks my page builder schema lol.. I mean it working though (and also works on live) so I guess its okay? I am just not sure whats going on lol
Ah, so the Studio doesn't break, but your frontend stops responding to the changes. I'm guessing that the singleton you're editing before adding in the document ID is a different document, maybe? How are you querying for it?
Yeah thats exactly whats going on! Hmm no I am editing the correct singleton.. Let me share the repo. This is for my open-source Gridsome/Shopify project using Sanity: https://github.com/rylanharper/BELRAD I am just trying to touch up the studio to make it more accessible.
The issue is with the
home.jsschema here . And I am querying the data in my
Index.vue(using Graphql) here with a content-section builder using the
_typefrom the Sanity schema found here . Lol again the website it working on my development sever and on live so nothing is technically wrong.. Its just that it my
home.jsdesk schema seems to break when I add in a
documentIdwhich is really weird.
Hmm okay so I have been messing around and there is definitely something wrong with my landing page schema.. I changed the
landingPagedocument to
homePage(and also changed the name within my
schema.jsand
desk-structure.js) and now I get the following message
This document is of type landingPage and cannot be edited as homePage.However, upon inspecting the document the id is
homePagebut the _type is
landingPage.. I just have no clue whats going on 😞
landingPage(now homePage) and added in the
.documentIdto the schema I was actually editing the old document. To fix it I just had to go to the bottom and delete the document and then create a new one.. Now my page-builder is working. I am so sorry to waste your time with this.. It was just a dumb mistake/error on my end
No worries! Very happy to be your rubber duck as you worked it out :rubberduck: !
