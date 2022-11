Hey everyone! I have a question about how to properly build my

desk-structure

desk

.documentId

home.js

desk-structure.js

home.js

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' // Icons import { House, } from 'phosphor-react' export const home = S.listItem() .title('Home') .icon(House) .child( S.document() .title('Home Page') .schemaType('landingPage') )

desk-structure.js

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import { home } from './desk/home' import { pages } from './desk/pages' import { articles } from './desk/articles' import { authors } from './desk/authors' import { settings } from './desk/settings' // Doc types const hiddenDocTypes = (listItem) => ![ 'landingPage', 'page', 'article', 'author', 'headerSettings', 'footerSettings', 'seoSettings', 'promoSettings', 'cookieSettings' ].includes(listItem.getId()) export default () => S.list() .title('Content') .items([ home, pages, articles, S.divider(), authors, S.divider(), settings, // Filter out docs already defined above ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes) ])

settings.js

.documentId

home.js

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' // Icons import { Sliders, NavigationArrow, List, Globe, FlagBanner, Cookie } from 'phosphor-react' export const settings = S.listItem() .title('Settings') .icon(Sliders) .child( S.list() .title('Settings') .items([ S.listItem() .title('Header') .icon(NavigationArrow) .child( S.editor() .schemaType('headerSettings') .documentId('headerSettings') ), ...etc.

schema.. I am in the process of updating my Sanity Studio for an open-source project to make it more organized and and I have somewhat referencing the https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-shopify-studio structure..Anyway, my question is when should I add in theparameter? So far my desk structure schema works, but I have actually always been confused about when to actually use this (even though I've been using Sanity for a couple years now lol). For instance I have afile that is fed into myfile:Meanwhile mycontains theparameter (and I dont really know why I should have it in here and not in myas well?):Any clarification on this would be really helpful. I have tried reading the docs to find the answer, but I am still confused on this aspect of Sanity.