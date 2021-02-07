Pricing update: Free users
When to add "history" as a permission in Sanity access controls

3 replies
Last updated: Feb 7, 2021

Hi there, I have a small bug I can’t resolve. I have Access Control grants implemented and I give permissions based on doc types.

"filter": "_type == 'post'",
      "permissions": ["read", "update", "create"]
But except ‘administrator’, my permission managed users can’t see documents History. It might be something with my code, but I thought to check if there’s another workaround or special permission I need to enable.

includeMendozaPatches requires history access on document

Feb 7, 2021, 12:30 PM

    "permissions": ["read", "update", "create", "history"]

Feb 7, 2021, 12:31 PM

    "permissions": ["read", "update", "create", "history"]

Feb 7, 2021, 12:31 PM

thank you, this worked.

Feb 7, 2021, 2:16 PM

