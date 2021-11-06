Skip to content
Yarn Start Development Server Issues

5 replies
Last updated: Nov 6, 2021

hey I had this problem with sanity... I launched my development server using 

yarn start
and sanity took me to a login page and asked me to sign in... when i clicked on my account it again redirected me to the same login page. i even tried creating a new project but the same case. any help?

Nov 5, 2021, 6:51 AM

No, I don't use Firefox, I use brave

Nov 5, 2021, 6:02 PM

It'll be the same issue with, Brave. Any sort of enhanced protection will keep the browser from accepting that cookie.

Nov 5, 2021, 6:02 PM

Ooh, so I'll try keeping it and standard protection

Nov 5, 2021, 6:03 PM

thanks so much, i allowed all cookies and it worked! 😄

Nov 6, 2021, 7:46 AM

