Build live-updating multiplayer dashboards, tables, and grids to power any content workflow your team needs.
With real-time updates all queried and edited content is locally and optimistically updated, written to and read from Content Lake and synced with the Live Content API.
Create the exact content interfaces your team needs. Use Sanity UI, Tailwind, or your favorite component library. From simple dashboards to complex workflows.
Apps built with Sanity App SDK benefit from Sanity’s own authentication to ensure only users that should have permission to use your custom apps do.
We have prepared several examples of common patterns for data fetching and more in the App Examples library.
Build with your content
Scaffold new apps in seconds. Rapid development with hot-module-reloading powered by Vite. Build, test, and deploy to Sanity Dashboard with simple CLI commands.
Build multiplayer apps that update in real-time with the App SDK React hooks. Get optimistic updates, live synchronization, and all the typical actions you'll need. With minimal configuration.
It's incredibly easy to push data into Sanity Content Lake from outbound systems. With the Sanity API, I'm not making 10,000 calls to update 10,000 items. I'm making one API call and the whole dataset is updated.
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
