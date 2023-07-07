Launch with confidence
The best CMS for Astro
Build with Sanity’s next-gen headless CMS architecture, fully customizable editor, and powerful APIs.
Don’t get left on the launchpad. Blast into the future of content with Sanity and Astro!
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Astro-Sanity integration
Use
npx astro add astro-sanityto integrate Sanity into your Astro project faster than you can say 3, 2, 1 blastoff!
Laser focused on content
Raise the bar on content and outshine your competitors with Sanity’s Composable Content Cloud. The perfect match for Astro!
Great DX 🤝 Great UX
From mature backend APIs to a full-speed zero-JS front end. Developers, creators, and customers will all thank you.
Images at warp speed
Sanity’s global asset CDN uses advanced caching to deliver images, videos, and files to your users fast. Really fast.
Go far, go together
Join a welcoming and passionate community of developers just like you! We appreciate you and support you!
Ready for the main stage
With billions of API requests powering mission critical software around the globe you can count on Sanity.
A minimal Astro site with Sanity Studio
This starter uses Astro for the front end and Sanity to handle its content.
- Framework: Astro
- Use case: Boilerplate
- CSS: Other
- Content platform: Sanity
Mission control for your content
Create a home base for all of your Astro content using Sanity Studio. Start with modern, user-friendly, defaults and extend them to create the authoring experience you have always dreamed of.
Sanity Studio is written in React and TypeScript, unlocking total control to customize the editing experience however you need.
Real-time collaboration supports multiple authors live editing the same document at one time! It isn’t quite NASA, but close.
Content, content, content
With Sanity’s Composable Content Cloud and headless CMS architecture, you can quickly and easily reuse content across platforms and devices.
Build a marketing site in Astro, create a native mobile app in Swift, and print brochures for a trade conference. Sanity can handle it all for you.
Create your content once and use it everywhere! No more content silos!
Not rocket science
The astro-sanity integration lets you streamline sourcing content from Sanity inside of Astro.
Here is a basic example of how straightforward this can be with Astro frontmatter:
import { useSanityClient } from 'astro-sanity';
const posts = await useSanityClient().fetch(`*[_type == "post"]`);
Voted #1 by developers
In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
Proven APIs ready for liftoff
Use Sanity’s powerful and battle-tested APIs for querying, mutating, and filtering your data. Write your queries in GraphQL or GROQ, you choose. All backed by a global CDN you can count on.
With full support for TypeScript, Sanity’s API and JavaScript client will give you an out-of-this-world developer experience in your next Astro project.
Stellar community and interstellar documentation
Come join us in the community and say hi to a global collective of developers just like you. Get quick access to support and catch the latest news about product updates.
Or, dive straight into the Sanity docs, where you will find helpful explainers and a step-by-step guide to building a blog with Astro and Sanity.
You are not alone on this journey!
Integrate Sanity with other technologies
Sanity can be integrated with any major framework, providing the flexibility need to have full control of your project.
Launch into the future of content with Sanity and Astro
Generous free quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.
Only costs when you scale. Deploy your Astro CMS today.
Last updated July 7, 2023