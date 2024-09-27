Sanity Block Party
Join Sanity & Friends for the unofficial Next.js Conf pre-party, featuring DJ set by electronic duo Lemaitre, great drinks, tasty food and arcade games.
Wed Oct 23 (7pm - midnight)
Kick off the week with the unofficial Next.js Conf pre-party. The event is open to all – conference ticket not required!
Southern Pacific Brewing
Brewery and bar located in San Francisco's Mission District, known for its spacious industrial setting with a variety of craft beers brewed on-site.
DJ set by Lemaitre
Norwegian indie electronic duo Lemaitre are known for their blend of electro-funk, indie pop, and catchy melodies. You've most likely heard their hit "Closer".
People, drinks, food, games
Hang out with other devs and the Sanity team, while enjoying craft beer and delicious drinks, tasty food, and retro arcade games.
Sanity Block Party
Get your ticket – space is limited
By submitting this form, you confirm that you have read and understood Sanity's Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lemaitre (DJ set)
Norwegian electronic indie duo Lemaitre (Ketil Jansen & Ulrik Lund) are known for their blend of electro-funk, indie pop, and catchy melodies.
Playlist
RSVP now
Limited space – 200 tickets available.