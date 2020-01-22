We are looking for someone to drive our sales efforts in the US

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. With our unique approach, Sanity.io is determined to redefine the CMS market and beyond, by changing the way organizations use content to drive value for their customers and end users.

Sanity.io can be used in a variety of ways and is trusted by organizations like Condé Nast, Burger King, Popeyes, Cornerstone OnDemand, MIT, and Eurostar. That trust is based on our ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

You have the opportunity to be our first US-based sales representative and an early member of the team shaping how Sanity.io is sold. We are searching for an Inside Sales Representative to drive expansion in the North American market, reporting directly to our CEO and closing deals in the range of USD 20k to 100k+ of ARR.

As the first full time AE in North America, and second in all of Sanity, you have the opportunity to build on the early successes of the Sanity team and help shape our continued growth. You will work from the SF Bay Area but with opportunity to work from Oslo, Norway from time to time.

What you will do

As our first US-based Account Executive, you will have an instrumental role in developing our go-to-market approach in the US and globally. You will report to the CEO and co-founder.

Work from our SF office and from home, as well as occasionally from our office in Oslo, Norway

You will: Handle our inbound lead flow in the US and close deals to generate revenue Prospect our existing customers to drive usage and increase their contract value Help drive the growth & adoption of Sanity.io in the Enterprise market Manage full sales cycles with organizations from qualified lead to closing Leverage and coordinate cross-functional internal teams to efficiently navigate sales cycles Build and develop trusted relationships with key decision makers & influencers Uncover new opportunities from our existing customers



Our values

At Sanity.io, we believe building a great culture and a great working environment is key for success

We also believe we regularly have to challenge and rethink the way we work and the way we are going about our business

We have developed a set of values that we feel encaptures what we are all about, and also what we are striving to be. You can read about our values here.

Our go-to-market approach

We only do inside sales, and believe that the community driven approach is ideal for developer software such as Sanity.io. We engage deeply with larger customer prospects through support sparring in exploration and proof of concepts.

Our target audience is developers. We believe in making a tool that enables developers to create great authoring experiences, and efficient content distribution for product owners. For our larger customers we are typically interacting with a larger team of developers, content editors, marketers, and product owners,

We do not provide professional services to our customers. Our customers typically have developers inhouse, or work closely with agencies. We also work with a range of agencies directly.

We provide technical support, as well as architectural support, and sparring on content modelling

What we offer

The opportunity to help shape the go-to-market approach at your workplace

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

Maternity / Paternity leave

Competitive compensation package, stock options, and health insurance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods, most of the team in SF working from the office 2–4 days a week and from home 1–3 days

Opportunity to work from our Oslo office for periods of time

What you bring

Curiosity, a growth mindset, and high integrity

Experience in a closing role at a SaaS company, ideally from shaping the sales process of a newly launched product

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to communicate with a range of stakeholders from developers to marketers to executives of large enterprises

We don’t expect you to have experience from the CMS market, but we believe its important to have the ability to quickly learn about new products and how they are used and creating value for the users

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing and evolving work environment

Fun facts