Templates
Have a Sanity powered app up and running in minutes with best-practice templates.
Accelerate your business with The Content Operating System that empowers developers, content and business teams.
Unify all your content surfaces and workflows into one flexible content platform. Adapt fast to the speed of your business without costly re-builds or inefficient content silos.
Multiple editors. One document. Watch changes appear as they happen, with granular editing history and no more locked files. Take content from concept to published in minutes, not days.
Empower developers with the tools they want to build what your business needs. They will enable content teams with the custom apps, workflows and automation they always dreamed about.
Your success shouldn't break your CMS. Sanity's global CDN, edge caching, and managed infrastructure handle massive traffic spikes without breaking a sweat. Performance that scales with your ambition
Transform how your organization creates and manages digital experiences. Structured content means your content becomes queryable, reusable, and adaptable across channels and applications bringing efficiency to both developers and content teams.
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands
Sanity gives your teams the tools to create, collaborate, and publish. Build content workflows that match how your teams operate—not how a CMS dictates them. When developers and content teams work in sync, you get to market faster.
Give your developers the tools they need to move fast and deliver value. Sanity’s API-first Content Operating System let teams build exactly what the business needs—without workarounds or bottlenecks.
There are so many exciting combinations that PUMA can create with Sanity. Now that we have a structure, it’s infinitely scalable.
Docs
Understand core concepts, and explore a variety of resources to help you get the most from Sanity.
Request a demo for a tailored walkthrough, or dive in and start building.