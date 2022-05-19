We are looking for an Account Based Experience Manager to build out Sanity’s global ABX strategy and help align our go-to-market efforts to the account journey.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Figma to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

As our Account-Based Experience (ABX) Manager, you will be responsible for building out Sanity’s global ABX strategy, helping align our go-to-market efforts to the account journey. You will be working closely with our marketing and sales organization to build out pilots that later evolve into sophisticated ABX plays.

What you will be doing

Build out ABX pilot programs and integrated campaigns

Build a roadmap to prepare for advancing in ABX maturity

Use account intelligence to identify high-value accounts that have the greatest revenue potential

Partner with the sales organization to align ontarget accounts and targeted campaigns

Collaborate with marketing operations to build the account data foundation and enable all relevant 1st party and 3rd-party account data

Use account intelligence to activate marketing tactics and sales development and AE actions

Build out reports and dashboards to create visibility and predictability

Conduct regular ABX standups with marketing and sales teams

Lead integrated marketing program initiatives focused on the enterprise segment as needed

This may be you:

4-5 years of proven experience in B2B marketing implementing ABX or ABM programs

Hands-on experience with ABX tools like 6sense, Demandbase, Marketo, and Salesforce

Preferred experience building an enterprise marketing motion that leverages and works in unison with product-led growth

Growth mindset with excellent analytical capabilities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Detail-focused, strong cross-functional project management skills

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be based out of San Francisco or work remotely in the US. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods.

Parental leave, health insurance, and PTO days.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.