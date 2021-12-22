We're looking for an Account Executive to join our team and help build out and be a founding member of out Enterprise Sales Team

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



About the role

As an Account Executive, you will drive Sanity’s revenue growth by leading end to end enterprise sales . As a founding member of our sales team, you'll be on the ground floor of Sanity’s rapidly growing customer base. You will partner closely with our Sales Development Representatives, Solutions Engineers, and Customer Success Managers to land and expand new enterprise logos. You’ll lead a consultative sales approach that speaks to developers and business leaders.



Our go-to-market approach

We believe that inbound approach is ideal for developer software such as Sanity.io. We engage deeply with larger customer prospects through support sparring in exploration and proof of concepts

Our target audience is developers but decision makers tend to be Product Managers, Marketing managers and leaders of Digital teams

We do not provide professional services to our customers. Our customers typically have developers in-house, or work closely with agencies. We also work with a range of agencies directly

We provide technical support, as well as architectural support, and sparring on content modeling

What you’ll do

Handle our inbound lead flow in the US/Europe and close deals to generate revenue

Prospect to our existing customers to drive usage and increase their contract value

Manage full sales cycles with organizations from qualified lead to closing

Leverage and coordinate with cross-functional internal teams to efficiently navigate sales cycles

Build and develop trusted relationships with key decision-makers & influencers

Work closely with other Account Executives to iterate and improve on sales process and strategy

This may be you

Curiosity, a growth mindset, and high integrity

Experience in a closing role at a SaaS company, ideally selling a complex technical product to a technical audience, in our ACV range

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to communicate with a range of stakeholders from developers to marketers to executives of large enterprises

We don’t expect you to have experience from the CMS market, but we believe its important to have the ability to quickly learn about new products and how they are used and creating value for the users

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing and evolving work environment

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture, a healthy work life balance and focus on personal development

You can work remotely in Europe or be based out of one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area from time to time.

Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, parental leave and Nordic vacations.

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.