We're looking for an experienced Account Executive to join the team in Europe!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

What you’ll do

Qualify incoming opportunities from SDR and Marketing teams.

Through discovery, identify the business value that Sanity can add for potential clients.

Effectively pitch the value Sanity brings to an organization.

Price and negotiate enterprise deals.

Upsell existing customers by expanding Sanity’s footprint.

Account map and generate as much interest in Sanity as possible within an organization.

Develop a territory plan to build out Sanity within the region.

Leverage our partner ecosystem to drive additional account collaboration.

Collect and effectively communicate feedback from clients and potential clients.

Track all activity and information about an account (SFDC, decks, Google Docs, deal review docs, etc.).

Forecast bookings accurately on a monthly and quarterly basis.

This may be you

Experience in a closing role at a SaaS company , ideally selling a complex technical product to a technical audience in our ACV range.

, ideally selling a complex technical product to a technical audience in our ACV range. Humble, curious, with a growth mindset, and high integrity.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate with various stakeholders, from developers to marketers to executives of large enterprises.

We don’t expect you to have experience with the CMS market, but we believe it is important to have the ability to quickly learn about new products and how they are used and create value for the users.

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing and evolving work environment.

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote in Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply now

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.