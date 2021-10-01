We're looking for an Accounting Manager to become an integral part of our finance team, and help drive the company’s growth and financial performance.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

You will partner with the Corporate Controller and be an integral part of the finance team. The Individual must have a strong operational and general accounting background in a fast pace growing software company.

Individuals must be self-starters, strategic thinkers, action driven, flexible in changing direction and methods, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The individual will manage multiple priorities, succeed in communicating with all levels within the organization and provide immediate contributions to the accounting department.

This is a hands-on position with other miscellaneous administrative responsibilities associated with the operation and management of the accounting department in partnership with relevant departments across the company. The individual will be responsible but not limited to implementing important operational accounting and reporting processes, support the accounting close and interfacing with auditors for the annual audit, and run the daily accounting function.





What you’ll do:

Manage and, if needed, perform accounting transactions such as general ledger and all accounting processes including JE transaction processing, reconciliations and Month/Quarterly/Year End Close

Perform analyses to understand business drivers that impact the financial results; Perform and review account reconciliations on a monthly basis

Manage AR - ensure accurate billing and support collection efforts

Manage AP - Ensure timely payments of invoices

Assist and own Revenue recognition in accordance with ASC 606, including but not limited to Revenue/Deferred Revenue

Comply with local, state, and federal government reporting requirements and tax filings

Assist annual audits including interactions with external auditors.

Ensure compliance including the assistance in development, documentation and implementation of internal controls and improve efficiency

Develop, enhance & maintain accounting policies and controls





This may be you:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or relevant field

5+ years of experience with at least 2 years as an Accounting Manager or minimum of 2-4 years of Sr. Accountant experience or equivalent position

Strong knowledge of GAAP accounting and experienced in managing Month end close process

Expertise in the use of financial ERP software, NetSuite experience strongly preferred

Must have the ability to multi-task and manage a varied and constantly changing workload, deadlines, and shifting priority; to be able to work independently and decision-making ability

Must have excellent interpersonal, communication and writing skills

Knowledge of the challenges and requirements facing a company at our stage and the ability to quickly learn new processes and generate solutions.

Experience in implementation of accounting systems a plus

SaaS, Startup experience a plus

CPA and Big 4 auditing experience preferred

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture, a healthy work life balance and focus on personal development

You can work remotely in Europe or be based out of one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area from time to time.

Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, parental leave and Nordic vacations.

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.