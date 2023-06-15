We are looking for a Partner Manager to join our mission of expanding Sanity’s partnerships program. You’ll work to bring on net new customers as well as nurture our existing agency partnerships to ensure Sanity is continually viewed as a top-tier partner to our agencies. This is a role with the opportunity to really make an impact and be a part of our growth!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform redefines the CMS market and changes how organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As the Shopify Agency Partner Manager in North America, you will be part of the early team building out the initial processes and infrastructure and establishing operational excellence for our partnerships team in the agency channel. This includes enabling leading developer-oriented Shopify agencies to run their content stack with Sanity. You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of how systems interact through APIs.

What you will be doing

Live by and champion our values.

Execute against the team’s go-to-market strategy to increase new customer acquisition.

Manage the Shopify agency ecosystem and all flow of communication over phone, email and Slack.

Prioritize and have confidence in Shopify Partners we’re staking as “Strategic” by continually re-qualifying their position and being comfortable making tough decisions where appropriate.

Perform business, product and technical demonstrations to agencies and prospective clients as needed.

Ensure that Sanity is seen as providing a genuine value-add for our partners and is part of their recommended tech stack.

Expand Sanity’s presence by traveling to partner events, partner offices, and industry trade shows/conferences as needed.

This may be you

4+ years experience in Partner Management, Business Development, or Channel Management in a SaaS, payments, fintech, or ecommerce company.

An understanding of the ecommerce landscape, ecommerce agencies, and their business models.

Understanding of how to manage a high volume of partners (50+).

Professional communication skills and the ability to be diplomatic in difficult or stressful situations.

Deep understanding of how to effectively educate partners.

Good negotiation skills to be comfortable telling partners "no" when necessary.

Strong critical thinking skills and a creative approach to penetrating new accounts and addressing issues with out-of-the-box solutions.

Ability to work remote-first in a rapidly scaling organization.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Willingness to travel to partner offices and event locations and ability to travel.

Bonus Skills

Proficient in reading our documentation, specifically the Sanity API docs.

Knowledge in Salesforce/Hubspot CRM, email/phone outreach, SQL a plus.

There are many roads leading up to being a Shopify Agency Partner Manager . Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in the US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks, and open PTO.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.