As an engineer working on AI applications at Sanity, you will be at the forefront of the AI-driven evolution in content management. You’ll join a small, cross-functional team (working closely with a designer, product manager, and another engineer) to imagine and build the next generation of AI-powered features and agents for the Sanity platform, leveraging new and emerging AI products and tools.

In this role, you will use AI technology to build practical product capabilities that help our users. You will focus on building AI-driven features and agents – for example, leveraging LLMs to infer structure from unstructured content, and enhancing our Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to enable deeper AI integration with Sanity’s content platform. This is a highly collaborative and hands-on position: one day you might be prototyping a new content-aware AI agent, and the next day you’ll be shipping a polished feature that thousands of users rely on. If you’re excited about solving complex problems at the intersection of content and AI (and charting new territory in the process), then this role is for you.

Design and build AI-driven features and agents that revolutionize how content is created, structured, and delivered within the Sanity platform.

Leverage LLMs to analyze unstructured content (e.g. plain text) and infer structured data and metadata, making content more organized and “AI-ready.”

Enhance our Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, adding new capabilities and tools so that AI agents can seamlessly interact with Sanity’s content lake and perform complex content operations.

Work closely with design and product to prototype intuitive user experiences that blend AI automation with human oversight, iterating on feedback to get it just right.

Apply cutting-edge AI research in practical ways – from clever prompt engineering to optimizing how we handle large content datasets – and turn these innovations into reliable, scalable product features.

Write clean, well-tested code primarily in TypeScript (Node.js)

Collaborate with fellow engineers to share knowledge and establish best practices for AI development, ensuring the solutions we ship are robust, ethical, and maintainable at scale.

Based in San Francisco / Bay Area and able to work at least 2 days per week in our San Francisco office.

2+ years of software engineering experience, preferably building user-facing products.

Strong proficiency in TypeScript and Node.js (our core tech stack). Bonus points if you’re comfortable with Python (for data/ML tasks).

Hands-on experience building AI-powered applications or working with machine learning/LLM APIs, including building evals to evaluate performance – either in a full-time role or through side projects.

A naturally curious and creative problem solver who loves to experiment and learn new technologies.

Detail-oriented with a structured approach to solving problems. You can design architecture that is elegant, robust, and scalable (and you appreciate the value of structured content and clean APIs).

Collaborative and communicative – you work well in a team, share ideas, and can explain complex concepts clearly. You enjoy cross-functional collaboration with designers and product managers.

You're excited about augmenting your own work with AI – whether it’s using tools like Cursor, GitHub Copilot, or building custom workflows – you see AI not just as a feature for users, but as a powerful tool to supercharge your own engineering velocity and creativity.

Familiarity with content management systems, content modeling, or developer tools is a plus (not required – you can pick up these domain concepts quickly).

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Salary Range: $165k - $195k annually. Final compensation within this range will be determined based on the candidate’s experience and skill set.

