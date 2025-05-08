Sanity.io is the Content Operating system platform for structured content, the modern content management system that treats content as data, enabling teams to build content-rich experiences across any channel. We’re on a mission to power exceptional digital experiences for the world’s most ambitious brands, and we believe brand storytelling is central to that mission.

We’re looking for a Creative Director to lead Sanity’s brand expression across every touchpoint, digital, experiential, physical, and cinematic. You’ll set the creative vision for Sanity, translating abstract ideas into stunning visual narratives and delightful interactions. From designing our web experience and swag store, to crafting immersive event environments and producing short films about our customers — you’ll bring coherence, ambition, and taste to how the world experiences Sanity.

This is a high-impact, hands-on leadership role for a multidisciplinary design leader who can scale creative output, inspire teams, and operate like a founder in a fast-growing company.

Brand leadership: Evolve and steward the Sanity brand system to ensure it is consistent, bold and emotionally resonant across all channels.

Web & digital: Lead the creative strategy and execution of our web properties — ensuring web, ads, emails, and off-line strategies resonate with our audiences and are unique and memorable.

Brand experiences: Design and direct immersive brand experiences at events (owned and sponsored), from booth design to stage visuals to high production experiences.

Swag store: Own the visual and experiential design of our swag store — making it an extension of our brand identity and culture.

Video & film production: Oversee our film efforts, from short docu films, to customer experiences and manage a team of talented video producers.

Team leadership: Manage and grow a small team of in-house designers, freelancers, and agency partners. Create clear processes for creative collaboration, design critique, and iteration.

Creative Operations: Implement systems and rituals that enable creative to ship fast without sacrificing quality — including briefs, reviews, tooling, and documentation.

Cross-functional partnership: Collaborate closely with marketing, product, developer relations, and leadership to bring the Sanity story to life.

Based in: Remote in the United States

You have 10+ years of design and creative leadership experience ideally in fast-paced, product-led companies or creative studios.

You have a multidisciplinary portfolio that spans brand, digital, physical, and video work.

You’re both a visionary and a doer equally comfortable setting the big picture and getting deep in Figma, Premiere, or even After Effects.

You deeply understand how a brand shows up across web, marketing, and product, and you care about every pixel and every word.

You’ve built and managed high-performing creative teams and understand how to nurture creative talent while driving execution.

You’re comfortable working in ambiguity and speed and thrive when given trust, ownership, and a blank page.

You believe great creativity starts with listening to customers, to culture, to the weird and wonderful things people do with Sanity.

Bonus: You’ve designed for or worked within developer-first or design-first platforms, and understand the nuance of communicating to technical audiences.

Not sure you're exactly what we're looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.