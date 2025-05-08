At Sanity.io, we are changing how forward-thinking companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.

In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the initial processes, infrastructure, and establishing operational excellence for our video storytelling function. This includes testing and learning what formats work better for our audience, topics and types of video-storytelling. You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of how to make long-format video storytelling a core strategic asset for Sanity.

Develop documentary-style customer stories that authentically showcase transformation journeys

Craft scripts and visual direction for narrative-driven content featuring our community

Lead production of webinars, interviews, and educational content from concept to final delivery

Create motion graphics and animations that enhance our video content and explain complex concepts

Establish visual guidelines and maintain brand consistency across all video assets

Collaborate cross-functionally to identify storytelling opportunities that highlight product features

Build a scalable video content strategy that supports marketing campaigns and product launches

5+ years experience in video production, with a portfolio demonstrating strong visual storytelling

Proficiency in video editing software (Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, etc.)

Experience directing and producing interview-based content and documentary-style narratives

Motion graphics and animation skills to create engaging visual explanations is a plus! (or at least know how to brief this)

Ability to translate technical concepts into accessible and engaging visual stories

Strong collaborative skills and experience working with diverse stakeholders

Understanding of B2B/SaaS marketing context (preferred but not required)

Passion for creative storytelling and an eye for authenticity

Are located within the East Coast time zone (US or Canada) to align with the distributed marketing and product teams working across two different zones

Experience with cinematic/documentary filmmaking approaches

Background in producing content for technology or developer-focused audiences

Understanding of content management systems or modern web development

Strong sense of brand storytelling and visual identity development

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.