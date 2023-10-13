Ready to champion customer satisfaction? As a Customer Engagement Manager, you'll lead new customer onboarding, coordinate between teams, ensure account health, escalate issues, and voice customer feedback. Join us for a thrilling role in customer success!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a member of our Customer Solutions organization, you will be part of the team responsible for the operational excellence of our post-sales activities, creating and maintaining a relationship with enterprise customers.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and enjoy helping customers be successful with their implementation. You are passionate about content and how technology can unlock value in the content space.

What you will be doing

Create a healthy relationship with our enterprise clients, understanding their business needs and how Sanity can support them.

Help enterprise clients understand our core product values and how they are best applied within their context.

Represent our clients and their requirements towards our internal departments.

Contribute to the growth and success of the Customer Engagement function within the organization.

Establishing key performance metrics to support the Customer engagement function.

Coordinate touch points with enterprise customers with the support of Customer Solutions.

Interact with Solution Engineering, Support, Sales, Business Development, Marketing and Product functions and align on common goals and objectives.

Work together with Head of Customer Solutions to ensure our enterprise clients achieve their business objectives, which will result in expansion, satisfaction and high client retention.

This may be you

3-5 years of experience in a Customer Success/Engagement role.

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing.

Strong organization and presentation skills.

Proven experience in customer success and/or business partnering.

Proven interest and knowledge of developer-oriented SaaS tools. Structured with a strong attention to detail.

Experience with technology architectures.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply now

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in the US (East Coast).

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.