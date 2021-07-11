We're looking for a Customer Success Manager to support our existing and new users succeed with Sanity and help build our approach to customer success.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations such as Sonos, Burger King, Puma and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As our first dedicated Customer Success Manager, you will be part of the team building out the initial processes, infrastructure, and establishing operational excellence for our post sales activities, creating and maintaining a relationship with enterprise customers.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and enjoy helping customers be successful with their implementation. You are passionate about content and how technology can unlock value in the content space.

What you will be doing

Create a healthy relationship with our enterprise clients, understanding their business needs and how Sanity can support them

Help enterprise clients understand our core product values and how they are best applied within their context

Represent our clients and their requirements towards our internal departments

Develop and grow the Customer Success function within the organisation

Establishing key performance metrics to support the Customer Success function

Coordinate touch points with enterprise customers with the support of Solution Engineering

Interact with Solution Engineering, Sales, Business Development, Marketing and Product functions and align on common goals and objectives

Work together with Head of Customer Success & Solution Engineering to ensure our enterprise clients achieve their business objectives, which will result in expansion, satisfaction and high client retention

This may be you

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing

Strong organisation and presentation skills

Proven experience in customer success and/or business partnering

Proven interest and knowledge of developer-oriented SaaS tools

Structured with a strong attention to details

Experience with technology architectures

Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

You will be based out of San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote

Parental leave and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.