At Sanity, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like Linear, Figma, Cursor, Riot Games, Anthropic, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We are seeking a talented and experienced Data Engineer (Senior to Staff level) to join our growing data team at a pivotal time in our development. As a key member of our data engineering team, you'll help scale and evolve our data infrastructure to ensure Sanity can make better data-driven decisions.

This is an opportunity to work on mission-critical data systems that power our B2B SaaS platform. You'll improve our data pipelines, optimize data models, and strengthen our analytics capabilities using modern tools like Airflow, AirByte, BigQuery, DBT, and RudderStack. Working closely with engineers, analysts, and business stakeholders across US and European time zones, you'll help foster a data-driven culture by making data more accessible, reliable, and actionable across the organization.

If you're passionate about solving complex data challenges, have experience scaling data infrastructure in B2B environments, and want to make a significant impact at a fast-growing company, we want to talk to you. This role offers the perfect blend of technical depth and strategic influence, allowing you to shape how Sanity leverages data to drive business success.We are seeking a talented and experienced Data Engineer to join our growing data team at a pivotal time in our development. As a key member of our data team, you'll help scale and evolve our data infrastructure to ensure Sanity can make better data-driven decisions.

Data Infrastructure & ETL Development

Design, develop, and maintain scalable ETL/ELT pipelines to ensure data is efficiently processed, transformed, and made available across the company.

Collaborate with engineering teams to implement and scale product telemetry across our product surfaces.

Develop and maintain data models in BigQuery that balance performance, cost, and usability

Establish best practices for data ingestion, transformation, and orchestration, ensuring reliability and efficiency.

Orchestrate data workflows to reduce manual effort, improve efficiency, and maintain high data quality standards.

Collaboration & Cross-Team Partnerships

Work closely with data analysts, engineers, and other internal stakeholders to understand their data needs and design robust pipelines that support data-driven decision-making.

Build scalable and flexible data solutions that address both current business requirements and future growth needs.

Partner with engineering, growth, and product teams to enhance data accessibility and usability.

Data Observability & Reliability

Build and maintain comprehensive monitoring, alerting, and logging systems for all data pipelines and infrastructure

Implement SLAs/SLOs for critical data pipelines and establish incident response procedures

Develop data quality monitoring that proactively detects anomalies, schema changes, and data freshness issues

Create dashboards and alerting systems that provide visibility into pipeline health, data lineage, and system performance

Debug and troubleshoot data issues efficiently using observability tools and data lineage tracking

Continuous Improvement & Scalability

Monitor and optimize data pipeline performance and costs as data volumes grow

Implement and maintain data quality frameworks and testing practices

Contribute to the evolution of our data infrastructure through careful evaluation of new tools and technologies

Help establish data engineering best practices that scale with our growing business needs

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/ET)

4+ years of experience building data pipelines at scale, with deep expertise in SQL, Python, and Node.js/TypeScript for data engineering workflows

Proactive mindset with attention to detail, particularly in maintaining comprehensive documentation and data lineage

Strong communication skills with demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively across US and European time zones

Production experience with workflow orchestration tools like Airflow, and customer data platforms like RudderStack, ideally in a B2B SaaS environment

Proven experience integrating and maintaining data flows with CRM systems like Salesforce, Marketo, or HubSpot

Track record of building reliable data infrastructure that supports rapid business growth and evolving analytics needs

Experience implementing data quality frameworks and monitoring systems to ensure reliable data delivery to stakeholdersRemote in the United States/Canada or onsite in San Francisco.

Nice to have:

Experience with product analytics tools like Amplitude, Mixpanel, or PostHog

Experience with Google Cloud Platform and BigQuery

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.