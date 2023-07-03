Are you a marketing maestro with a passion for driving sales and creating impactful strategies? We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Demand Generation Manager to join our talented team on the US East Coast.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As our Demand Generation Manager (US/East Coast), you will play a vital role in our Demand Generation team, driving the development and implementation of strategic and tactical initiatives to generate sales opportunities within the B2B enterprise market, with a specific focus on North America.

What you will be doing

Plan, design, and execute multi-channel campaigns in close collaboration with internal and external teams. This may include webinars, email marketing, in-person events, display advertising, and other sponsorship activities. Drive the successful implementation of these campaigns to generate awareness, leads, and sales opportunities.

Collaborate with internal teams to gain a deep understanding of our target audience's pain points, needs, and motivations. Help develop and implement customer-centric marketing strategies by creating and distributing compelling content that directly addresses these pain points.

Collaborate with technology or agency partners to develop co-marketing campaigns that drive mutual growth and generate pipeline.

Track, analyze, and report on the performance of demand generation programs.

This may be you

5+ years experience in a similar role, ideally in a high-growth or technology-centric SaaS.

Customer-focused with extensive experience in the development of go-to-market strategies.

Demonstrated ability to effectively organize impactful in-person and virtual events such as webinars, conferences and meet-ups.

Self-motivated and driven, with the ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

Analytical mindset with the ability to track, measure, and report on campaign performance.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH on the Eastern Time Zone in the US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.