Demo Engineer

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

In this role, you will leverage your technical expertise to own and evolve Sanity.io’s demo environments, showcasing the capabilities of our platform in ways that resonate with technical and non-technical audiences. You’ll integrate new features, build scalable use cases, and ensure that our demo environments are a reflection of the best that Sanity.io has to offer.

Maintain, enhance, and scale our demo environments to meet the needs of evolving customer use cases.

Build and integrate new features, releases, and custom use cases into demo environments.

Collaborate closely with Solutions Engineers, Product Managers, and Developers to understand new functionalities and translate them into engaging, real-world demos.

Ensure demo environments are reliable, performant, and easy to adapt for various scenarios and audiences.

Develop reusable components and templates to streamline the creation of new demos.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in real-time during customer presentations and demos.

Stay informed about the latest industry trends and continuously innovate the way we present Sanity.io.

Remote in the United States, Canada or Europe

3+ years of professional software development experience, with a focus on web technologies (e.g., JavaScript, React).

Experience with modern front-end frameworks and tools, such as Next.js, CSS/Tailwind, and deployment platforms like Vercel. Hands-on experience with APIs, including REST and GraphQL.

Deep understanding of content management systems or headless CMS platforms (experience with Sanity.io is a plus).

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to addressing technical challenges.

Ability to translate complex technical concepts into clear, compelling narratives for diverse audiences.

Experience working in SaaS, pre-sales engineering, or a similar role is highly desirable.

Passion for creating polished, high-quality deliverables with a strong eye for detail. Collaborative team player with excellent communication skills.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.