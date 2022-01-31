Director of Content Marketing

Sanity and its developer community is growing rapidly and we are seeking a Content leader to accelerate our efforts.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content to build incredible digital experiences. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

Sanity and its developer community is growing rapidly and we are seeking a Content leader to accelerate our efforts. You will help audiences learn about Structured Content, how to develop exceptional digital experiences with Sanity, and collaborate with other teams to grow the ecosystem of content creators in our space. You will report to Sanity’s Chief Marketing Officer and will partner closely with our product marketing, growth, and community teams as well as the co-founders and technical experts at Sanity.

What you will be doing

Build our content strategy and processes by working cross-functionally within Sanity

Create content in the best way possible for our audiences, primarily developers who are creating digital experiences across web, apps, kiosks, and many other digital channels.

Execute our narrative via the most effective content channels and mediums, whether that is copy, video, presentations, or other ways of helping people learn. .

Establish and grow strong relationships within Sanity and our community to nurture many content creators who can help and influence developers, content strategists, product leaders, and others.

Coordinate our social and PR motions to ensure excellent execution and aligned messages.

Be the editor-in-chief who is a crafty writer for technical audiences and sources copywriting in support of stakeholders throughout the company, including demand generation, growth, developer & content relations, employer brand, executives, etc.

This may be you:

You are highly skilled at your craft, communicative, and collaborative. Exceptional writing, editing, media creation, and social skills are essential. You love to lead great projects and teams while having fun along the way.

5-10 years of experience in creating developer content at a high-growth company

As a content creator at Sanity, you are excited about using our platform and sharing best practices with others

In this position, you will facilitate content creation at scale within Sanity and it’s community, and therefore building relationships, collaborating, and organizing others are efforts you love.

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remotely with regular visits to San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here!





Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



