Sanity.io is looking for our next Director of Data Analytics who is excited to shape our organization's data strategy, implement new analytics techniques, and drive a culture of data-driven decision-making.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Director of Analytics is a strategic leadership role responsible for overseeing and driving the organization's analytics initiatives. The individual in this position will lead one data analyst, and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to provide data-driven insights and solutions that contribute to the achievement of business objectives. The Director of Analytics will play a crucial role in shaping the organization's data strategy, implementing advanced analytics techniques, and driving a culture of data-driven decision-making.

What you'll be doing

Develop and Execute Analytics Strategy:

Define the organization's analytics vision, goals, and roadmap in alignment with business objectives.

Identify opportunities to leverage data and analytics to drive operational efficiency, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction.

Establish analytics frameworks, methodologies, and standards to ensure consistency and accuracy of data analysis.

Team Leadership and Management:

Recruit, develop, and lead a high-performing analytics team.

Provide guidance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to team members.

Foster a collaborative and innovative work environment that encourages knowledge sharing and continuous learning.

Data Management and Governance:

Develop and implement data governance frameworks and processes to ensure data quality, security, and compliance.

Oversee data collection, integration, and storage practices to ensure the availability of accurate and reliable data for analysis.

Collaborate with IT and other stakeholders to establish robust data infrastructure and tools.

Advanced Analytics and Insights Generation:

Apply advanced analytics techniques, including statistical modeling, machine learning, and predictive analytics, to extract insights and drive data-driven decision-making.

Work closely with stakeholders to understand business needs and develop analytics solutions that address key challenges and opportunities.

Identify trends, patterns, and correlations in data to support strategic planning and operational improvements.

Reporting and Visualization:

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to effectively communicate analytical findings to stakeholders.

Ensure the delivery of accurate and actionable insights in a clear and understandable manner.

Continuously evaluate and enhance reporting capabilities to meet evolving business needs.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Relationship Management:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Marketing, Operations, Finance, and Product, to understand their analytics requirements and provide actionable insights.

Present analytical findings and recommendations to senior management and other stakeholders.

Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to drive collaboration and support analytics initiatives.

This may be you

Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or Data Science. A Ph.D. is a plus.

Proven experience in a leadership role within an analytics or data science function.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with expertise in statistical analysis and data modeling techniques.

Proficiency in data analysis tools and languages (e.g., SQL, R, Python) and visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI).

Experience in managing and analyzing large, complex datasets.

Solid understanding of data management principles and data governance practices.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to translate complex analytical concepts into actionable insights.

Strong leadership and team management abilities, with a track record of building and leading high-performing teams.

Business acumen and the ability to align analytics initiatives with organizational goals.

Familiarity with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in analytics and data science.

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in the US or hybrid in Oslo, Norway

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.