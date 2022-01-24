We are looking for a Director of Marketing Operations that can be at the center of our marketing execution supporting our fast-growing go-to-market teams with product-led growth and enterprise account-based motions.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content to build incredible digital experiences. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

The Director of Marketing Operations will be a critical member and technical leader on the Marketing Team who will build Sanity’s marketing technology engine, the processes to execute data-driven campaigns, and a world class technical team. You will be at the center of marketing execution to support our fast-growing go-to-market teams with product-led growth and enterprise account-based motions. Reporting to Sanity’s Chief Marketing Officer, you will take part in defining and building our team’s marketing strategy. You'll partner with teams across the company in a highly collaborative way, ensuring visibility and alignment as you build, then scale marketing operations.

What you will be doing

Select, implement, and operate Sanity’s scalable marketing tech stack. You will implement and integrate numerous platforms in close coordination with cross-functional stakeholders to create a world-class engine.

Build an exceptional team of employees and external partners.

Lead strategic and operational initiatives across marketing and with other functions to put campaigns into market, orchestrate across channels, drive performance improvements, continuously enhance the impact of marketing and help the company continue along its fast-growth trajectory.

Operationalize and execute on product-led growth and enterprise marketing initiatives.

Work with Marketing and Sales leadership to enrich, build, and segment account and contact data and optimize our account-based outreach.

Track leading indicators of engagement from top of the funnel throughout the lifecycle, and analyze to understand what’s working and what's not.

Collaborate with analytics and data teams to ensure data flows effectively to power automation and provide teams with visibility into our customers journeys and product usage.

Provide materials, training and data that help Marketing and SDRs work efficiently and effectively.

This may be you:

You are highly skilled at your craft, communicative, and collaborative. You love to lead great projects and teams while having fun along the way.

5-8 years of experience in marketing operations at a high-growth SaaS company, with experience not only in administering tech, but also with the quantitative, operational and analytical aspects

Have selected and implemented a major MA platform in a prior experience

Confident skill at integrating and configuring tools, campaigns, and data flows to support a highly technical operation

Have deep operational expertise with GDPR, CCPA so compliance and consent are flawlessly managed

Prior experience with Salesforce.com required

Strong analytical, operational, and communication skills

Ability to work in a cross-functional environment to deliver results and collaborate comfortably with senior leaders across Marketing, Sales, Finance and other functions

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remotely with regular visits to San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here!





Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



