Sanity.io is the platform for structured content that powers exceptional digital experiences. We help teams unify, structure, and distribute content to any channel, unlocking true collaboration between developers, designers, and content creators. With a fast-growing developer community and strong adoption across startups and enterprises, we're scaling our go-to-market motion—and you're invited.

We’re looking for a strategic and hands-on Director of Sales Development to lead our global SDR team. This is a high-impact leadership role focused on driving outbound pipeline generation while aligning closely with our product-led growth (PLG) motion. You will build and scale outbound programs, create playbooks that resonate with our technical and product audiences, and develop a team that thrives at the intersection of data, storytelling, and hustle.

Own and scale outbound pipeline generation across target segments, with a strong focus on developers, product teams, and digital experience leaders.

Build and optimize multi-channel outbound strategies (email, phone, social, video, etc.) to identify and engage high-fit prospects.

Partner with Marketing and Product to operationalize PLG signals (free sign-ups, usage metrics, trials) into actionable outbound campaigns.

Manage SDR leaders to coach, mentor, and grow a team of SDRs into best-in-class prospecting professionals.

Establish a Methodology about how to reach the right personas with the right pain point triggers.

Design and implement scalable training, playbooks, and KPIs to drive consistent performance.

Collaborate with Sales, RevOps, and Marketing to define ICP, lead scoring, and outbound sequencing.

Own and iterate on SDR tech stack: Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Clearbit, and more.

Analyze performance data to test, learn, and improve top-of-funnel conversion rates.

Have 5+ years of experience in Sales Development, with at least 2 years in a leadership role at a developer-focused SaaS company or PLG.

Are fluent in outbound strategy and know how to tailor messaging for technical buyers.

Have a proven track record of scaling SDR teams in high-growth environments, as well as, managing first line managers.

Are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to experiment, test copy, and jump on coaching calls.

Understand the nuances of product-led funnels and how to activate outbound campaigns off of in-product behavior.

Are passionate about modern GTM motions, metrics-driven coaching, and empowering your team with data and tools.

Value collaboration, transparency, and are excited to build systems that scale with empathy and precision.

Based in the Unite States, Canada or Western Europe

Bonus Points

Experience selling to developers, product managers, or digital experience teams.

Background in CMS, content infrastructure, or developer tools.

Familiarity with tools like Segment, Amplitude, or product analytics platforms to drive signal-based outbound.

Competitive location-based compensation and stock options package

Remote-first team with flexible working hours

Global, inclusive and collaborative team culture that fosters long-term professional and personal growth

Generous PTO, parental leave, comprehensive health plans and additional perks to support your well-being

Opportunities to travel for team off-sites and events

A chance to help shape the future of digital content

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.