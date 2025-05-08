EMEA Manager, Account Management

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As the Manager, Account Management, you will lead and develop a team of Account Managers responsible for growing Sanity’s most strategic customer relationships. You’ll coach your team toward delivering exceptional customer outcomes, driving net revenue retention (NRR), expansion, and long-term partnerships.

You’ll work closely with key accounts and collaborate cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Solution Architects to ensure Sanity continues to deliver measurable value. You’ll be deeply involved in guiding deal strategy, supporting customer conversations, and ensuring consistent, high-quality execution across the team.

Lead and develop a high-performing team : Recruit, mentor, and support Account Managers, fostering a culture of accountability, learning, and collaboration.

Drive growth and retention : Oversee the team’s portfolio to meet and exceed quarterly growth targets

Strengthen operational rigor : Implement and maintain processes in Salesforce and other tools for pipeline visibility, forecasting accuracy, and performance tracking.

Guide expansion strategy : Support AMs in navigating complex accounts, preparing for key customer interactions, and crafting strategies that align with customer outcomes.

Engage with strategic customers : Join key customer conversations to reinforce business value, unblock growth opportunities and accelerate expansion cycles.

Collaborate cross-functionally: Partner with Product, Solution Architects, and Marketing to surface insights, share customer feedback, and co-develop strategies that drive expansion.

Drive business insights : Analyze KPIs and dashboards to identify trends, enable team accountability, and plan improvements.

Set the tone for excellence: Model Sanity’s values of curiosity, customer obsession, and excellence while promoting a high performance culture.

5+ years of experience in enterprise SaaS account management, sales, or customer success, with 3+ years managing high-performing teams.

Proven record of driving NRR, expansion, and retention through structured account planning and execution.

Skilled at coaching teams on strategic customer engagement, consultative selling, and executive communication.

Strong business acumen and comfort leading conversations with senior executives on business value and outcomes.

Operationally strong, with experience using Salesforce to manage forecasting, pipelines, and team performance.

Excellent communicator who can influence cross-functional partners and inspire team confidence.

Proactive, empathetic leader who thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Preferred

Experience leading teams that sell complex or API-first software solutions (CMS, SaaS, PaaS, CPaaS).

Track record of partnering with Product and technical teams to solve customer challenges and identify expansion opportunities.

Background in scaling programs, processes, or methodologies within a growing organization.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.