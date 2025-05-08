At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re seeking an Enterprise Sales Leader to help lead Sanity’s expansion in the North American enterprise market. In this foundational role, you’ll help drive how we approach outbound sales, contribute to the processes that drive scalable growth, and build a team that consistently delivers results. We’re looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, thinks in systems, and enjoys creating the structures that turn strategy into repeatable success. Your leadership will be key to strengthening Sanity’s position with enterprise customers and setting the standard for how we engage this market.

In this role, you’ll take ownership of designing and executing your scalable outbound motion that drives new enterprise pipeline and revenue. You’ll develop frameworks for prospecting, refine outbound messaging, and implement the tools and playbooks that give your team an edge in the market. Beyond building the strategy, you’ll coach sellers to run effective deal cycles, ensuring we consistently qualify, advance, and close high-value opportunities.

In this role, you’ll refine prospecting frameworks, messaging, and targeting methodologies to ensure we’re consistently engaging accounts effectively. You’ll also identify operational gaps and implement processes, contribute to playbooks and tools that make the team more effective and efficient. Beyond your individual impact, you’ll hire, onboard, and grow a team of enterprise sellers—fostering a culture where coaching, feedback, and performance are central to success.

You will also:

Lead the full sales cycle, from outbound engagement through discovery, negotiation, and close.

Apply the MEDDPICC methodology to run predictable, transparent, and effective deal cycles.

Partner with Marketing, SDR, Product, Solutions Engineering, and RevOps to align outbound strategy with market and customer needs.

Track key metrics to evaluate and continuously improve outbound performance and accelerate inbound success.

Represent Sanity at industry events, conferences, and customer meetings to expand our presence and strengthen relationships.

You bring deep experience in enterprise SaaS sales and a proven track record of leading outbound motions in fast-paced, high-growth environments. You thrive on bringing structure to ambiguity, turning ideas into repeatable processes that deliver measurable results. As a leader, you enjoy coaching and developing others, creating high-performing teams that consistently exceed goals.

Strategic and analytical by nature, you’re also hands-on—willing to roll up your sleeves and lead by example when needed. You collaborate effectively across departments, influencing stakeholders to move deals and initiatives forward. Comfortable engaging with both business and technical leaders, you know how to navigate complex enterprise sales cycles and organizations with confidence and credibility.

Additional strengths include:

5+ years of enterprise sales leadership experience.

Strong background in outbound sales strategy and execution, with proven use of the MEDDPICC framework to manage complex deals.

Ability to inspire and coach a growing sales team.

Domain expertise in CMS and/or experience selling API-based solutions in SaaS, CPaaS, or PaaS.

Located in the SF Bay Area.

Join us in shaping the future of Sanity’s enterprise growth—where your leadership, expertise, and drive will set the standard for how we win in the market.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.