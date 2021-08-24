We're looking for a passionate Executive Assistant to join our team to help unlock and drive operations across Sanity!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams.



About the role

As our first Executive Assistant you will be a key contributor to unlocking and driving efficient operations across Sanity. You will work across the organisation, and cooperate tightly with our CEO and parts of management. You will partner with our People Operations team, and cooperate on day-to-day tasks and projects. This role needs to be a reliable, proactive and a structured resource for management and the team to lean on in order to succeed in building a fast moving and scaling company.

What you’ll do

Selected calendar management for CEO and parts of management

Manage, structure and contribute to day-to-day tasks and activities for the CEO

Partner with the People Operations team to own and drive operational day-to-day tasks and projects (e.g. parts of onboarding)

Work with CEO and core management on various projects, collaborating with all levels of the organisation

Contribute to internal travel planning and coordination

Proactively prepare meeting agendas and materials for CEO and management

Host or contribute to internal and external meetings and events in our SF office

Be additional bandwidth in management- and project activities, e.g. preliminary research on activities or initiatives

This may be you

3+ years of experience in an executive assistant role in similar staged companies or environments

Structured and diligent, with solid written and verbal communication skills

Passion for being an enabler, taking on small or large tasks with the same energy and mentality of “everything needs to be done”

Good judgment with a sense of urgency, and the ability to effectively handle multiple competing priorities

Attention to detail, and a keen sense of personal accountability for delivering individual and team results

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we can offer

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

A healthy work-life balance - balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

You will be based in our San Francisco office. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo, Norway

Stipends that help cover physical health, home internet, and cell phone expenses

Generous parental leave, health insurance and PTO

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Apply for the role here

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

