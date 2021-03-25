Full-stack developer, Applications Team

We're looking for a full-stack developer to help our community and customers build great things with Sanity.io.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors prove we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Condé Nast to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic and data-driven approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a full-stack developer on the integrations team you will be creating and maintaining the open source code that makes the Sanity.io content platform easier to use for other developers. Sanity.io has powerful APIs, but in order for them to be useful they need to be connected to other services and frameworks through integration code. Through community and solution engineering we listen for new uses and when there’s demand we build integrations to other tools, services and frameworks. The integrations can be client-side plugins, server side functions, and libraries used in frameworks that present data from Sanity APIs.

Among existing integrations for Sanity.io you will find services like Algolia, Vercel, Netlify, Cloudinary, CommerceLayer, BigCommerce and Unsplash and frameworks like Next.js, Gatsby, 11ty, and Vue.

The team will also create and maintain our starters, making sure they follow best practices, delight new users and capture what really makes Sanity.io special.

Some of the things you may expect to be working on in this position:

Explore with partners what a best-in-class integrations would look like

Stay in touch with partners and make sure popular integrations are up to date on new releases

Make sure our starters are best practice implementations, inspiring for new users and exemplify the unique strengths of the platform

Extend the Studio application and core services to meet user needs

Work in the open on open source libraries with public interest

The technologies we use include JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, React, CSS. We believe you will be able to learn on the job, so you are not overly focused on prior experience with these specific technologies, but you should probably make sure you are likely to enjoy them, as you will be spending a lot of time with them.

This may be you:

An understanding of modern API oriented system architectures

Experience with open source development and working in the open

Care deeply about developer experience

Excited about the web as a medium

There are many roads leading up to being a full-stack developer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture, a healthy work life balance and focus on personal development

You can work remotely in Europe or be based out of one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area from time to time.

Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, parental leave and Nordic vacations.

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



