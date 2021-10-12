About Sanity.io

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Figma to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a Full-stack Engineer on the Support team at Sanity.io, you will provide first-class technical guidance to our Enterprise client base and act as a point of escalation to tackle the most gnarly issues reaching Support. Working closely with our customers, people in this role are an authority on Sanity’s content platform, common front-end frameworks, and other integrations in the headless space. You will have an important presence, interacting with developers from across the world and acting as the customer’s voice to help drive improvements that ensure people’s success with Sanity.

You will be part of a small, highly-skilled, and supportive team working together to help people through their technical hurdles. You will be handling complex issues from highly proficient users but also offer step-by-step guidance to people who are new to Sanity and development. To us, it is important to foster an inclusive and welcoming space where people of different experience levels feel comfortable asking for help. This compassionate approach means we value empathy and communication skills as much as technical capabilities and resourcefulness.

Finally, as an early member of the team shaping how we approach and build out support, you will have the opportunity to improve the health and reliability of Support infrastructure, contribute to tooling and workflows, and formalize Support Engineering practices.

What you’ll do

Work closely with our SLA customers to resolve technical issues and answer questions

Act as a point of escalation to debug large issues and resolve complex challenges

Develop reusable code snippets, author best practice answers, and produce technical guides for our self-serve support facilities

Contribute to the development of support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows

Be the customer’s voice and use people's feedback to help Product and Engineering improve the product

Mentor team members, run code reviews, and share expertise to the team

Occasionally fix customer-impacting issues in plugins or core product

This may be you

Exceptional communication and organizational skills

4+ years of technical product support or engineering experience

Experience with JavaScript and frameworks within the space

Experience debugging technical problems, preferably with users

Passion for helping others succeed and fulfill their potential

Demonstrated capacity to quickly learn new concepts and technologies

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution

There are many roads leading up to being a Full-Stack Support Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Please don’t self-select out!

What we offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be based on the East Coast or remotely in the US. If you work remotely, you will also have the opportunity to visit and work from our SF and Oslo offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.