We're looking for a creative developer to introduce up-and-coming developers to Sanity and lead our efforts in creating a more diverse and inclusive community.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a Full-stack Engineer on the Support team at Sanity.io, you will provide first-class technical guidance to our Enterprise client base and act as a point of escalation to tackle the most gnarly issues reaching Support. Working closely with our customers, people in this role are an authority on Sanity’s content platform, common front-end frameworks, and other integrations in the headless space. You will have an important presence, interacting with developers from across the world and acting as the customer’s voice to help drive improvements that ensure people’s success with Sanity.

You will be part of a small, highly-skilled, and supportive team working together to help people through their technical hurdles. You will be handling complex issues from highly proficient users but also offer step-by-step guidance to people who are new to Sanity and development. To us, it is important to foster an inclusive and welcoming space where people of different experience levels feel comfortable asking for help. This compassionate approach means we value empathy and communication skills as much as technical capabilities and resourcefulness.

Finally, as an early member of the team shaping how we approach and build out support, you will have the opportunity to improve the health and reliability of Support infrastructure, contribute to tooling and workflows, and formalize Support Engineering practices.

What you will be doing

Work closely with our SLA customers to resolve technical issues and answer questions.

Act as a point of escalation to debug large issues and resolve complex challenges.

Develop reusable code snippets, author best practice answers, and produce technical guides for our self-serve support facilities.

Contribute to the development of support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows.

Mentor team members, run code reviews, and share expertise with the team.

Occasionally fix customer-impacting issues in plugins or core product

This may be you

Exceptional communication and organizational skills.

5+ years of technical product support or engineering experience.

Experience with JavaScript and TypeScript, next.js is a plus.

Experience debugging technical problems, preferably with users.

Passion for helping others succeed and fulfill their potential.

Demonstrated capacity to learn new concepts and technologies quickly.

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution.

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply now

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.