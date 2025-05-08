Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.
As part of Sanity’s Growth team, you’ll leverage A/B testing, experimentation, user research, and rapid iterations to drive acquisition, activation, and monetization within our product. You’ll work alongside a highly skilled and supportive team of developers, designers, and data analysts and touch a wide range of product surfaces using the latest web technologies (e.g., TypeScript, React, Node.js, Next.js, Vercel).
In Growth, we understand that the vast majority of experiments fail, and we therefore value speed, creativity, and pragmatism above all. We ship fast and iterate, giving you the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies across our product and stack.
Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.
You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.
Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.