We are looking to fill the critical role of the Head of Content and Corporate Marketing.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.



You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

We are looking for a creative + visionary marketer deeply curious about the customer to scale the Executive Content program at Sanity. Reporting to the CMO, the Head of Content at Sanity will be responsible for developing and scaling an innovative content and thought leadership program targeted at Digital, Product, and Marketing Leaders. The main mission of this person will be to conceptualize important topics into themes and ideas, tell stories in creative ways that can both reach 1:1 and scale to thousands.

What you will be doing:

1. Content Strategy and Development

- Develop and execute an effective content strategy based on a deep understanding of Sanity’s customers, market, and the product.

- Ideate and launch narratives and themes that position Sanity as a thought leader in the space.

- Build out repeatable cadence and editorial program through experimenting on what works and constantly testing the needs of executive audiences.

2. Thought Leadership 2.0: Actionable Content

- Build and scale a content program that is not just inspiring CDOs, CTOs, and Heads of Product, but is also immediately actionable by them. No lengthy boring white-papers allowed.

- Experiment with different formats - take inspiration not from competitors, but from media, pop culture, and approachable human way of sharing thought-provoking ideas.

- Be clear on Sanity’s positioning and create relevant conversations - not too removed from our offering, nor from the actions customers need to take.

3. Executive Community and Movement

- Establish and nurture relationships with influential customers, prospects, and industry experts so they join in the conversations you create.

- Use insights and data from the aggregate of our product users to share learnings on the right way of doing things.

- Build media relationships to increase Sanity’s presence in relevant publications.

Expected Results:

1. Increased Brand Authority

Elevate Sanity.io's brand authority by positioning the company as a go-to resource for CDOs, CTOs, and Heads of Product.

2. Growing VP & CxO Audience Reach

- Expand the reach of our content to a broader and more executive audience, increasing brand visibility and awareness.

3. Strategic Partnerships

- Establish strategic partnerships and collaborations with key industry players, amplifying the impact of our thought leadership.

4. Measurable Impact

- Implement KPIs to measure the impact of the content and thought leadership program on lead generation, conversion rates, and customer retention.

This may be you:

10+ years of leadership experience in B2B marketing, preferably in Product Marketing, Corporate Marketing, or Technical Content Marketing.

Excellent written and verbal communication, presentation, and audience engagement skills.

Seeks, generates, and pursues ideas from inception through execution to learning.

Able to work very well with agencies, internal stakeholders, customers, and AI.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

A positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Location: Remote in North America .

. Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, and parental leave.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.