We are looking for an experienced product marketer to head our team and our efforts to reinvent content management and becoming the ubiquitous content platform for developers and businesses alike.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to the web, digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content to build incredible digital experiences. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are changing the way digital teams work with content to create incredible digital experiences.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

Sanity is changing the way digital teams work with content to create modern digital experiences. The product marketing leader will be responsible for building and evolving the team that understands our audience, their pain and challenges, and how Sanity solves them — then translates that into compelling product messaging and content. This a key marketing leadership position, reporting to the CMO and collaborating with stakeholders across the company.

What you will be doing

Own product positioning and messaging, creating compelling stories/content for developers and other personas, market intelligence, and the process of putting new features into market as well as the ongoing promotion and adoption of the Sanity product

Build a team of product marketing managers who are the experts in Sanity’s audience, the DXP, Headless CMS, and future categories, and the product value proposition and capabilities

Create collaborative relationships and processes across product teams, sales, marketing, and customer success

Enable the Sanity team, especially the go-to-market teams, with powerful and clear messages and product content



Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an non-traditional background? Apply anyway!

This may be you:

A product marketing leader with 5-10 years experience primarily focused on developer marketing

You have led product marketing for a high-growth SaaS company with a technical product

You focus on communicating value, not just describing features

You are an excellent writer and storyteller

You are a natural collaborator who creates visibility and co-creates with others easily



What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remotely with regular visits to San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office



Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.