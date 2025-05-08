Instructional Designer, Go-To-Market

At Sanity, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like Linear, Figma, Cursor, Riot Games, Anthropic, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As an Instructional Designer within Sales Enablement, you will design the learning experiences, systems, and curriculum that help Sanity’s GTM teams level up, fast. You will architect the programs that onboard new GTM team members like SEs, SAs, AEs, AMs, and SDRs, accelerate productivity, reinforce methodology, and scale product knowledge across a rapidly growing global sales organization. This is a foundational role where you’ll help define our learning strategy, build high-impact content, and deliver a world-class training engine that turns complexity into clarity.

Translate live workshops, sales academy sessions, SME-led sessions, and call/playback content into structured, bite-sized learning experiences for our Sales Academy (AEs, AMs, SDRs, and broader GTM). Design microlearning modules, pathways, and programs that reinforce core concepts and are easy to consume in the flow of work. Turn live training into scalable, microlearning experiences

Design and maintain the learning content architecture in our LMS/LCMS, ensuring content is well-organized, searchable, and mapped to clear learning objectives and sales competencies. Continuously update new hire onboarding and ongoing education so that programs remain fully aligned with current product, sales process, and messaging. Own the structure and evolution of Sales Academy content

Partner with Sales Enablement and Sales Leadership to document sales procedures, processes, and best practices, and turn them into digestible learning journeys. Establish and maintain governance for Sales Academy content—version control, sunsetting outdated material, and ensuring a single source of truth for how we sell Sanity. Document and operationalize sales excellence

Partner closely with the Head of Sales Enablement and SMEs to define outcomes using frameworks like Bloom’s Taxonomy, ADDIE, and other adult learning methodologies. Build learning experiences that drive measurable behavior change and adoption, not just attendance e.g., better discovery, tighter deal execution, and stronger product storytelling. Design for behavior change, not just knowledge transfer



Location: Based in North America.

Experience: 4+ years in Instructional Design, Sales Enablement, or Corporate L&D, ideally supporting B2B SaaS or complex technical products.

Deep familiarity with adult learning principles and frameworks such as ADDIE, Bloom’s Taxonomy, and Kirkpatrick. Proven ability to design from learning objectives through to assessments, certifications, and reinforcement plans. Instructional design expertise:

Demonstrated experience building microlearning, self‑paced programs, and blended learning journeys for quota‑carrying roles (AEs, SDRs, AMs, etc.). Skilled at breaking complex concepts into simple, digestible, high‑impact content. Microlearning & async-first mindset:

Hands-on experience with e-learning authoring tools and/or screen recording / video tools (e.g., Storyline, Captivate, Camtasia, Loom, or similar). Comfortable scripting, storyboarding, and producing polished training assets without relying solely on SCORM packages. Content creation skills:

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills; able to work closely with SMEs, sales leaders, and cross-functional partners to extract knowledge and translate it into learner-friendly experiences. Comfortable facilitating discussions, gathering feedback, and iterating quickly. Outstanding communicator & collaborator:

Strong project management skills; able to juggle multiple programs, stakeholders, and deadlines in a fast-paced environment. Highly structured, with sharp attention to detail in content, design, and execution. Organized and detail-oriented:



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary



Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.