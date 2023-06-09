We are seeking an experienced IT Manager to oversee and manage the IT infrastructure at Sanity.io!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As an IT Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing the information technology plan to support business operations within Sanity.io. This role involves maintaining IT systems and ensuring the efficient and secure use of technology to support the organization's goals.

What you will be doing

1. Systems Administration:

Oversee the installation, configuration, and maintenance of vendor systems to support our operations (e.g., Okta, Rippling, CultureAmp).

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues to minimize downtime and ensure optimal system functionality and efficiency.

Manage and audit software usage across the company and ensure compliance with our policies.

Work with external vendors and/or consultants on any business operations system, software, or tool implementations.

New hire onboarding support.

2. IT Strategy and Planning:

Develop and implement the organization's IT strategy aligned with business objectives.

Collaborate with key stakeholders to identify technology needs, prioritize projects, and allocate resources accordingly.

Create and manage the IT budget, ensuring cost-effective solutions that maximize the return on investment.

Supporting across departments in creating project plans and implementing Business operation tools.

3. Vendor Management:

Evaluate, select, and manage relationships with external vendors, service providers, and consultants.

Negotiate contracts, review service level agreements, and monitor vendor performance to ensure quality service delivery and cost-effectiveness.

Stay informed about vendor products, services, and industry trends to make informed decisions and recommendations.

4. Managing Business Applications:

Technical support to manage business applications such as Netsuite, Salesforce, etc.

This may be you

Proven experience in a similar role, demonstrating strong leadership and cross-functional management skills.

In-depth knowledge of IT systems, infrastructure and familiarity with IT project management methodologies and tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field. Relevant certifications (e.g., ITIL, PMP) are a plus.

There are many roads leading up to being an IT Manager. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in Denver, US or Remote/WFH in Norway or onsite in Oslo.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.