We're looking for a Lead Data Engineer to help us build infrastructure, and establish operational excellence for our data.

Who are we?



Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



About the role

In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the initial processes, infrastructure, and establishing operational excellence for data at Sanity. This includes learning how leading developer-oriented SaaS companies run their data tech stacks and drive the necessary changes for Sanity. You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of modern data stack and implement them with a long term vision to create a data driven organization.



What you will be doing

We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer to develop, construct, test, build and maintain data architectures at Sanity

Own and improve the entire Analytics Data Pipeline and orchestration of data from services

Develop and maintain a modern data stack based on event data (Data Pipeline plus Data Warehouse)

Design and Optimize our Data Warehouse to be highly operational, performant and scalable

Maintain and Improve performance of core tech stack such as Airflow, bigquery, notebook solutions and experimentation infrastructure

Evaluate emerging data Infrastructure and tools to help us choose the right tech stack while balancing the trade-off between cost optimization and performance

Embrace opportunity and show authority to take primary decisions on changes to our Tech Stack

Developing, improving and maintaining Data Connectors, Workflows and APIs

Be proactive in business specific discussions with the stakeholders, understand the requirements and capture key deliverables by translating them into technical requirements



This may be you

4+ years of experience in Data Engineering

Strong experience with version control best practices and implementing clean coding standards

You have worked with cloud Data Warehouses like AWS Redshift, Snowflake and Bigquery

You are familiar with data orchestration best practices, such as the proper use of Apache Airflow or similar workflow software

You have work experience and knowledge of web services solution from AWS, Google etc.

You can select and implement the right data pipeline tool for the job, such as dbt, Stitch, Segment, and Zapier

Strong communication skills in explaining complex problems to technical and business users in a simple manner

Structured way of working with ability to handle and prioritize initiatives well in an ambiguous environment as well as show ownership

You are fluent in Python and SQL, any other languages are a plus

Experience with setting up infrastructure for experimentation and telemetry is a big plus

Experience with Event Streaming Platforms and services such as Kafka, Flink / Spark Streaming, GCP Pub/Sub is a plus

There are many roads leading up to being a Data Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based either remotely or out of one of Europe’s fastest-growing cities (Oslo) or SOMA in San Francisco. If based remotely, you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.