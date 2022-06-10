We’re looking for a Lead Front-End Developer, Web to own and drive the development of the Sanity.io website using the latest web technologies.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

The Sanity.io website is people’s first impression of Sanity, and to deliver a truly remarkable web experience, we set high standards for both design, content, and performance. As a Lead Front-End Developer, Web at Sanity.io, you will get unambiguous ownership of the website, drive projects from ideation to production using the latest web technologies (TypeScript, Next.js, Vercel, Sanity), and work alongside the rest of the Growth team on user research, experimentation and rapid iterations.

As part of a fast-growing SaaS startup., you will also get the opportunity to collaborate with our ecosystem partners at Vercel, Netlify, Cloudflare, Remix, among others, and gain professional growth within both web development and project management.

What you will be doing

Take ownership and lead the development of the Sanity.io website and adjacent surfaces such as the Sanity Exchange.

Create internal visibility and transparency through a thoughtful and clear technical roadmap.

Improve the site’s performance with appropriate render methods (SSR, SSG, CSR), caching, image optimization, and other web development best practices.

Make data-driven decisions through user research, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Ensure that our site is accessible by leveraging browser accessibility features.

Collaborate closely with internal teams at Sanity, such as Product Marketing and Demand Gen, as well as external agencies and contract partners.

The technologies we typically use include TypeScript/JavaScript, Node.js, React, Next.js with Vercel, and, of course, Sanity for fetching and managing content.

This may be you

Strong web development generalist with the ability to adapt to new technologies and scenarios, and find the right solutions for the problems at hand.

Structured, creative, and enjoy collaborating with both developers, designers, and content creators.

Write maintainable and high-quality JavaScript/TypeScript, React, and CSS, with an eye for good design/UX.

Like working with others, yet self-driven and able to manage your time.

Focus on quantitative outcomes and delivering measurable product improvement.

More than 3 years of experience with modern web development.

There are many roads to being a lead web developer at Sanity. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with Nordic culture, a healthy work-life balance, and focus on personal development.

You will be based out of Oslo or work remotely from Europe or East Coast, US. If you work remotely, you’ll also have the opportunity to work from our offices in San Francisco and Oslo, Norway from time to time.

Universal healthcare, support to nurture physical and mental health, parental leave, and Nordic vacations.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.