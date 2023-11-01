We’re looking for an exceptional talent to lead design across Sanity’s marketing surfaces — our website, brand and social presence.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As Lead Marketing Designer, your mission will be to translate marketing objectives into compelling digital designs that align with our brand guidelines. As part of the Web team, you’ll work closely with a team of front-end developers to turn your designs into engaging and high-converting web experiences. You’ll also collaborate with other marketing, product, and content teams and be an integral part of defining and evolving Sanity’s brand expression.

As a designer at Sanity, you will be a part of our Design function, working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry in Product Design and UX Research. You’ll experience regular design reviews, hone your craft, learn and share skills, and help raise the bar for design across the organization.

What you will be doing

Establish and evolve our brand expression and guidelines, ensuring design consistency in brand expression and storytelling across marketing surfaces such as web properties and social media.

Design brand-consistent web experiences with a team of developers that are engaging, high-converting, accessible and responsive.

Define and evolve the information architecture (IA) for the marketing site and related surfaces based on our content strategy.

Build and maintain a diverse set of marketing assets, from impactful and highly realistic product-focused imagery and video, to blog post illustrations and social media ads.

Strike a balance between driving the adoption of our existing design system while also experimenting and trying new concepts.

Maintain a unified brand voice and style guide across all marketing platforms.

Understand and design based on business goals and web performance metrics.

Present design ideas clearly to stakeholders and provide rationale.

This may be you

6+ years of experience in brand and web design, with a strong portfolio demonstrating expertise in different flavors of craftsmanship in audience communication and interaction – graphic design, IA, illustration, copywriting, motion graphics.

Proficiency in design tools, especially Figma, and familiarity with video editing software like Adobe After Effects.

Ability to own and drive projects through collaboration with stakeholders across the organization.

Strong communication skills with the ability to clearly articulate and defend design decisions.

Basic understanding of HTML/CSS to collaborate effectively with developers.

Basic understanding of designing within a CMS, e.g. designing content models.

Ability to understand complex relationships between technologies, services, use cases and customer needs – and translate that into compelling and digestible designs.

Ability to navigate and excel within ambiguous projects.

Passionate about every facet of design, from high-level strategic direction to granular design details.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Brand Designer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote/WFH in Europe or East Coast in North America.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply now

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.