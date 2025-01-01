Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

As a Marketing Program Manager, you’ll work closely with cross-functional teams to plan, execute, and measure the success of events, marketing programs, and campaigns. From industry conferences and webinars to integrated marketing initiatives, you’ll ensure every program is on-brand, messaging, on-time, and driving measurable results.

Plan and manage the execution of marketing programs, including events, webinars, and integrated campaigns, ensuring alignment with the Demand Generation strategy

Coordinate logistics for in-person and virtual events, including vendor relationships, budgets, timelines, and deliverables

Partner with internal teams (Content, Product Marketing, Sales) to align messaging, creative assets, and goals for each program

Develop and maintain a comprehensive marketing program calendar to ensure visibility and coordination across teams

Track, measure, and report on the performance of marketing programs to provide insights and recommendations for optimization

Collaborate with Sales to ensure marketing programs support pipeline generation and conversion efforts

Manage and streamline program workflows, ensuring all stakeholders are aligned and deliverables are met

Continuously improve program processes for efficiency and scalability

Based in: Remote in Europe or the United States / Canada (Eastern Time / ET only)

5+ years of experience in marketing program management or a similar role within SaaS or a related industry

Strong project management skills, with a proven ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to align cross-functional teams. Experience coordinating both in-person and virtual events, including logistics, budgeting, and vendor management

Data-driven mindset with experience tracking and reporting on program performance metrics

Highly organized, detail-oriented, and capable of balancing strategic priorities with execution

Familiarity with marketing automation tools (e.g., Marketo, HubSpot) and CRM platforms like Salesforce

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.