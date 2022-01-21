We are looking for a Partner Marketing Manager to help Sanity reinvent content management and become the ubiquitous content platform for developers & businesses.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.



Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

We’re looking for a results-oriented partner marketer to help us market to and with our growing ecosystem of technology and agency partners. You’ll work collaboratively across teams to generate awareness of our joint solutions at current and prospective partners. And you’ll produce innovative co-marketing strategies to create demand with key partners. This role will report to the Head of Product Marketing and take part in defining our partner strategy to help us reinvent the content management category.

What you will be doing:

Work with key strategic partners to develop and execute on co-marketing campaigns.

Lead the creation of compelling messaging and collateral that highlights the joint value proposition.

Run marketing programs to create awareness with existing and potential technology and agency partners.

Drive partner enablement to ensure rapid identification and qualification of joint sales opportunities.

Support partner events and campaigns to generate net-new leads for our sales team.

Implement processes to onboard and activate new partners.

Measure the effectiveness of partner programs and continually optimize for maximum impact.



This may be you:

3+ years partner marketing experience

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Results-oriented mindset with strong attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Exceptional organizational and time management skills



Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

