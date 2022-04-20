We're looking for a Principal Product Manager to help us drive the evolution of the core parts of our platform.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.



Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.



Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at sanity.io.



We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.





About the role

As a product management leader at Sanity you’ll create the strategy and deliver the products and features that will define how content is utilized by millions of developers in the community and in organizations around the world. This is a critical role that bridges data, content, and business worlds to design world-class products that delight customers. You’ll work closely with customers and collaborate with cross-functional teams to guide products from conception through launch and adoption.





What you’ll do

Own the strategy and success for a product group and influence the strategic direction for Sanity and the industry

Understand customer pain points, use cases, and workflows.

Own the measures of success for your area of the product. Evangelize those measures throughout the company, and use them to drive insights and new product hypotheses.

Collaborate with engineering and design to deliver a steady stream of high quality product improvements to customers.

Discover and validate new product opportunities for Sanity

Be an expert on the evolving content management market and have a point of view on how Sanity can win in that market.



This may be you

You have 7+ years of software product management

Demonstrated ability to discover, define and deliver software products or cloud services.

You are customer focused and have excellent communication, organizational and analytical skills.

You’re entrepreneurial-minded and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

You are execution-focused and driven to ship great products for customers.

Computer Science or related degree, or equivalent practical experience



Nice to have

Experience working with content management systems, data platforms or similar products.

Hands-on experience with modern web application development and delivery (JavaScript, React and related toolchains)

Startup experience



What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remotely with regular visits to San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office



Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.