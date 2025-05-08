Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

As a Principal Product Manager for Sanity's Application Platform, you will craft the vision, strategy, and roadmap for the way developers build on Sanity. This includes the Content Lake, our core data platform, our serverless platform for running Functions, and our Infrastructure as Code platform for managing complex environments.

Recent launches include our Live Content API for streaming real-time updates to content, TypeGen for generating TypeScript definitions from content schemas, and Functions and Blueprints for chaining complex workflows alongside content lifecycle events. By collaborating with our customers and leaders across Sanity, you will design new APIs and services that unlock the potential of our developer customers.

Craft the vision and roadmap for Sanity's data, compute, and developer tooling platforms at the heart of our Content Operating System.

Manage high-availability services leveraged by every website and application integrated with Sanity.

Champion the needs and constraints of developers integrating with Sanity.

Collaborate with leaders across engineering, design, and solution engineering to shape your product solutions.

Bring clarity and simplicity to complex systems, delivering intuitive APIs for managing data and computation..

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/ET)

You have a proven track record as a product manager, with experience working with platforms, data-oriented products, and developer frameworks

You are comfortable with JSON, API design, and technical product development

You place client empathy at the forefront of your work, understanding the challenges and needs of developers and large enterprises

You communicate clearly, advocate for customer needs, and lead cross-functional teams towards innovative solutions

You balance immediate needs with long-term vision to strategically prioritize your domain

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.