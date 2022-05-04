We're looking for a Principal Product Manager for Editor Experience to help us drive the evolution of the core parts of our platform.

Who are we?

Sanity is a data platform for content that’s replacing traditional databases and CMSes in digital products and solutions at organizations like Burger King, Figma, and Brex. Combining the capabilities of modern data platforms with data semantics, open standards, adaptive user experiences, and multi-channel delivery, Sanity accelerates the creation of multi-sided products (like editors & readers, sellers & buyers, marketers & audience).

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, Twitter and Medium founders, Heroku ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital products stack.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a product management leader for the Editorial Experience team at Sanity you’ll be responsible for making content creators (editors, sellers, marketers, etc) successful, defining the strategy and roadmap to achieve this. This is a critical role that bridges data, content, and business worlds to design world-class digital products that delight customers. You’ll work closely with customers and collaborate with cross-functional teams to guide products from conception through launch and adoption.

What you will be doing

Own the strategy and success for the Editor persona (editors, sellers, marketers, etc).

Influence the strategic direction for Sanity and the industry.

Understand customer pain points, use cases, and workflows.

Own the measures of success for your area of the product. Evangelize those measures throughout the company, and use them to drive insights and new product hypotheses.

Collaborate with engineering and design to deliver a steady stream of high quality product improvements to customers.

Discover and validate new product opportunities for Sanity

Be an expert on the evolving content management market and have a point of view on how Sanity can win in that market.

This may be you

You have experience in solving complex problems with simple solutions that have great user experiences.

You have experience crafting and executing the strategy for a large product or area with competing priorities.

You are customer focused and have excellent communication, organizational and analytical skills.

You’re entrepreneurial-minded and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You are execution-focused and driven to ship great products for customers.

You have 7+ years of software product management

Demonstrated ability to discover, define and deliver software products or cloud services.

Computer Science or related degree, or equivalent practical experience

Nice to have

Experience working with content authoring products, content management systems, data platforms or similar products.

Hands-on experience with modern web application development and delivery (JavaScript, React and related toolchains)

Startup experience

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here



