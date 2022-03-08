Sanity is looking for a Principal SEO Strategist to build out our product led SEO strategy to help to solve user needs at scale.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Burger King to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.



Sanity is Series B funded and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As our Principal SEO Strategist you will be building out a Sanity’s product led SEO strategy to help to solve user needs at scale. By learning from users, global clients, and their needs, you will also be a key driver of establishing Sanity as a thought leader within SEO and Structured Content.



Being the highest satisfaction and most visionary platform for content creation, having a fast growing community with over 150,000 content creators, and having a large pool of global clients with over 8 billion monthly API requests relying on Sanity’s platform to succeed in their SEO strategies, makes this an unique opportunity to generate high impact in the SEO industry over the next few years.



What you will be doing:

Define, implement, and manage a Global data-driven SEO strategy to support key company objectives

Accountable for all SEO programs from user generated content, guest authorship program, content marketing, programmatic SEO, technical SEO and more

Collaborate tightly with Content teams, Web, Design, Product, Growth, Developer relations, and others to execute on the SEO strategies, as well as being responsible for managing our external SEO agency and set their scope

Support building out data-driven processes to understand audiences, journeys and general SEO impact on key business metrics together with the analytics team

Continuously run experiments to help prioritize SEO opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with SEO developments and translate what they mean for strategies

Stay up-to-date with SEO developments and translate what they mean for strategies Build out high quality SEO guides and thought leadership articles in collaboration with our SEO agency

Support our customer success and solution architects teams to advise global clients with a successful implementation of their SEO strategies on Sanity’s platform



This may be you:

A SEO veteran with minimum 8-10 years experience in the industry, either in-house or agency (or both). Ideally with various hands-on experience from B2B strategies, user generated content (UCG) strategies, and eCommerce/marketplaces

User-focused with deep strategic and analytic expertise across on-page/off-page SEO, technical SEO, user generated content strategies, content marketing and PR programs

Ability to get buy-in from key stakeholders across an organization through clear and effective story-telling and business case development.

Quick learner, organized and self-motivated with the ability to define goals and prioritize your own work.

Quick learner, organized and self-motivated with the ability to define goals and prioritize your own work. Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Bonus: Technical background or interest for Javascript / React





Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

The position can either be fully remote in Europe, or based out of our office in Oslo, Norway.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance, and unlimited PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

Apply for the position here!



