At Sanity.io, we are changing how forward-thinking companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.

In this role, you’ll sit at the intersection of product, sales, and marketing—translating complex capabilities into sales-friendly narratives that move deals forward. You’ll have room to create, iterate, and directly impact revenue. Sound like your kind of jam? Keep reading.

Craft crisp, differentiated messaging and sales narratives for our Enterprise key solutions

Create scalable, high-impact collateral (pitch decks, datasheets, one-pagers, talk tracks, battle cards, messaging frameworks, and other types)

Partner closely with sales to understand real buyer conversations and fine-tune messaging accordingly

Build and maintain a dynamic content system for all sales materials—keeping things fresh and findable

Develop competitive battlecards and positioning frameworks that empower reps to win

Support product launches with tailored sales content that drives adoption and engagement

Be the voice of sales within the marketing team—your insights will guide campaigns, content, and more

Based in: Remote in North America (West Coast / PT)

6+ years of experience in product marketing / sales enablement in a SaaS or tech company

Exceptional writer and communicator able to synthesize complexity into crisp value messaging

Proven experience building sales materials that have been used by GTM teams at scale

Customer-obsessed mindset, you think from the buyer’s POV, not just the product’s

Comfortable working cross-functionally and influencing leadership on direction

Strong design sensibility, you care how things look as much as how they read

Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth environments

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.